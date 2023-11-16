Over 50 Pct See No Need to Hold Osaka Expo: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Over 50 pct of people in Japan see no need to hold the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

Such respondents accounted for 55.9 pct of the total, while 20.3 pct supported the event, whose venue construction costs have ballooned. The remaining 23.8 pct said they cannot say yes or no or that they do not know.

Among supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 23.9 pct said the Osaka Expo should be held, while 49.5 pct disagreed.

Of supporters of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), whose support base is in the Kansai region including Osaka, 34.0 pct said the event should go ahead while 47.2 pct said the opposite.

The proportion of respondents saying yes to the Expo stood below 20 pct among supporters of both the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]