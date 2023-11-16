Senior Govt Official Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake, at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday, denied an allegation that he sexually harassed a female worker of his office in 2013.

The alleged sexual harassment was reported by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine the previous day.

"I believe it's not true," Miyake stressed. He revealed that he has sent a letter of protest to the magazine through a lawyer.

"I think I would remember any abnormal acts like those in the report, but I have no memory of such an act," Miyake said.

He explained that there were no emails at the time containing exchanges about sexual harassment, and that the female worker did not make a complaint.

