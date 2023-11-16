IPEF Countries Reach Accords on Decarbonization, Anticorruption

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 12 other countries participating in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, issued a joint statement Thursday announcing the substantial conclusion of negotiations on two of the framework's four pillars.

The two pillars are clean economy, including decarbonization, and fair economy, including anticorruption.

In May, the 14 countries reached a basic agreement in one of the other two pillars--supply chain. They will continue negotiations on the remaining one--trade.

The new framework is aimed at countering China's growing hegemonic moves by establishing common rules on the four pillars. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the launch of the framework in May last year, and the countries began negotiations about a year ago.

The IPEF countries held a ministerial meeting in San Francisco for two days through Tuesday, and the outcome of the meeting will be confirmed at a summit of their leaders on Thursday.

