Dozen Sent to Hospital This Year over Cannabis Gummies in Osaka

Osaka, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--About a dozen people have been sent to hospital in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka this year after eating gummies possibly containing substances derived from cannabis, prefectural police sources said Thursday.

The Osaka police are conducting tests to determine whether the gummies actually contained cannabis-linked substances.

According to the police, four people were rushed to hospital after eating gummies in September, but they only had light symptoms. One of them said the gummies were bought from someone found on social media.

The gummies are believed to have been sold by a company in the city of Osaka. The prefectural police are warning people against buying such products.

Earlier this month, six people fell ill after eating gummies distributed by a visitor at a festival in Koganei, Tokyo.

