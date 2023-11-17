Kishida, Yoon Vow to Deepen Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reaffirmed their commitment Thursday to strengthening relations between the two countries.

At their meeting in San Francisco, Kishida told Yoon that he wants the two countries to further advance efforts to deepen cooperation in areas including politics, security, the economy and culture.

Yoon said that he will work to help Japan and South Korea communicate closely in various areas.

The meeting, the seventh between Kishida and Yoon this year, took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

