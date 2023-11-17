Japanese Fans Thrilled by 2nd MLB MVP Award for Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Fans in Japan of Shohei Ohtani expressed excitement at the news of the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar being named the American League's MVP for the second time in his Major League Baseball career.

In Ohtani's hometown, the city of Oshu in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, a public viewing event was held at the city government office Friday morning to show the announcement of MVP award winners live from the United States.

"He is a player who should be congratulated by locals as well as people across Japan and around the world," Tsutomu Kotake, a 72-year-old resident of the city, said. "I am really proud of him. He cheered me up."

"He is great in everything, including how he plays as well as his personality and how he behaves," said Mayumi Nasukawa, a 53-year-old worker at an organization. "I want to see him enjoy playing two ways again after recovering from his injury."

About 200 people, including those wearing an Angels jersey, gathered at the public viewing venue.

