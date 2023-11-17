Japan, China Reaffirm Mutually Beneficial Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the promotion of their countries' mutually beneficial strategic relations, when they held talks for the first time in about a year in San Francisco on Thursday.

In the talks held on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in the U.S. city, Xi was the first to speak, saying that Japan and China should reaffirm the positioning of their mutually beneficial strategic relationship, give it a new meaning and focus on building bilateral ties that meet the demands of the new era.

Kishida said he wants to work together with Xi to carve out a bright future of Japan-China relations for the next generation.

The two leaders confirmed the big direction of building constructive and stable bilateral relations.

They agreed to hold a high-level economic dialogue between their countries at the appropriate time.

