Kishida, Biden Agree to Cooperate Closely over China

San Francisco, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed to work closely together to tackle issues involving China, following Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping the previous day.

The Japanese and U.S. leaders also affirmed the importance of cooperating with China over common issues.

Kishida told reporters after the meeting in San Francisco that he was invited by Biden to visit the United States as a state guest at an early date next year.

At their meeting, Kishida told Biden that Japan-U.S. cooperation has become more important than ever to address a range of issues in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region, which includes China and North Korea.

Biden said that he aims to further strengthen cooperation with Japan.

