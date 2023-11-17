Itochu Considering Acquiring Embattled Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. is considering acquiring Bigmotor Co. on condition that the founding family of the embattled used car dealer is not involved in its management, it was learned Friday.

Itochu, subsidiary Itochu Enex Co. and investment fund J-Will Partners are expected to conclude an agreement with Bigmotor to evaluate its assets to determine whether to acquire the company, which has been under fire for fraudulent auto insurance claims, informed sources said.

A final decision will be made by spring 2024, according to the sources.

