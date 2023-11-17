Itochu Considers Acquiring Embattled Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. said Friday that it will evaluate Bigmotor Co.'s assets together with an investment fund to examine the feasibility of rebuilding the embattled used car dealer.

Itochu plans to acquire Bigmotor if it determines that the company's rehabilitation is feasible. It will draw a conclusion on the matter by next spring.

On Friday, Itochu, subsidiary Itochu Enex Co. and investment fund J-Will Partners concluded a basic agreement with Bigmotor to conduct an exclusive asset evaluation.

They also agreed that Bigmotor's founding family will be excluded from management. The private company's shares are currently held by the founding family's asset management firm.

As the Itochu group engages in a wide range of automobile-related businesses, including used car sales, automobile maintenance and insurance agency, it expects the possible acquisition of Bigmotor to create a synergy effect.

