Ichikawa Ennosuke Gets Suspended Term for Aiding Parents Suicide

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for assisting in the suicide of his parents.

During his trial, 47-year-old Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, admitted the charges against him, saying that he regretted what he did.

Saying that Ennosuke felt remorse for his actions and that he was in an environment where he could start over, the defense asked for a suspended sentence.

Public prosecutors sought a three-year prison sentence.

The indictment said Ennosuke aided the suicide of his parents by psychoactive drug poisoning on May 17-18 in their home in Tokyo's Meguro Ward by giving them pills that he ground up into powder.

