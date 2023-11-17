Authorities Inspect "Weed Gummy" Shops in Tokyo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese drug regulatory authorities Friday conducted on-site inspections of shops that sell gummies possibly containing substances derived from cannabis in Osaka and Tokyo.

The narcotics control department of the health ministry's Kinki Regional Bureau and others first tried to inspect a company in Osaka's Kita Ward that is believed to have made and sold the gummies, as well as its factory in a different location, according to sources. Since the sites were closed, however, the authorities inspected a related shop in the western city's Chuo Ward.

On the same day, the narcotics control department of the Kanto-Shinetsu Regional Bureau conducted an inspection of a shop in Tokyo's Toshima Ward in eastern Japan.

The authorities will analyze whether the gummies contain harmful substances to decide whether to issue an order to stop sales of the products.

The gummy packages show the name of the synthetic compound HHCH, short for hexahydrocannabihexol, which is not regulated under the cannabis control law.

