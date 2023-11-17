Emperor, Empress Hold 1st Lunch with Foreign Dignitaries in 4 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and his wife and had lunch together at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, their first luncheon with visiting foreign dignitaries in about four years.

During their 20-minute meeting, Emperor Naruhito expressed gratitude for deliveries of Kyrgyz mineral water in the aftermath of the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor said that he hopes the presidential couple's current visit to Japan will be an opportunity for them to further deepen their understanding of Japan.

The Kyrgyz president invited the Emperor to visit the central Asian country, while explaining his country's efforts on hydroelectric power generation, in light of the Emperor's interest in water issues.

The luncheon was held later and attended by 14 people, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

