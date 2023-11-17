All 3 Major Nonlife Insurers Log Net Profits in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--All three major nonlife insurance companies in Japan reported on Friday group net profits in April-September thanks to relatively low insurance payouts related to natural disasters in the country.

Of the three, Sompo Holdings Inc. was the only one that suffered an insurance revenue drop, hurt by the impact of automobile insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.'s net profit rose 2.1-fold from the same period a year before to 205 billion yen due to its strong overseas operations.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. and Sompo Holdings Inc. both returned to the black, at 87.5 billion yen and 131.5 billion yen.

Net insurance premium revenue rose 7.5 pct to 2,450.4 billion yen at Tokio Marine and 8.3 pct to 2,270 billion yen at MS&AD.

