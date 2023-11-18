Japanese Skater Hanyu Announces Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional skater and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu announced his divorce on social media Friday.

Hanyu, 28, had announced his marriage just in August.

In a post on the X platform, previously known as Twitter, Hanyu said he has been troubled by defamation, stalking and aggressive attempts by media staff to get comments targeting his partner and the couple's relatives.

"Because of my immaturity, it was extremely difficult to continue protecting my partner and myself," he said, adding that the situation was "unbearable."

"When I thought about the future, I wanted my partner to be happy, to be happy without restrictions, so I made the decision to divorce," he also said.

