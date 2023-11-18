U.S. Govt Approves Sale of 400 Tomahawk Missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Friday that it has approved the sale of up to 400 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Japan for an estimated 2.35 billion dollars.

In a statement, the U.S. government said it has notified Congress of the matter.

Japan will utilize the Tomahawk missiles in the exercise of counterstrike capabilities. The Japanese government clarified the possession of counterstrike capabilities when it revised the country's three key national security documents last year.

The U.S. government approved the sale of up to 200 Block IV Tomahawks and up to 200 Block V Tomahawks, the weapon's latest version, to Japan.

"The proposed sale will improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a long range, conventional surface-to-surface missile with significant standoff range that can neutralize growing threats," the U.S. government said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]