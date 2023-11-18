Japan PM Kishida Meets Taiwan's APEC Representative

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Morris Chang, who attended an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco as Taiwan's representative, in the U.S. city on Friday.

Kishida told Chang that Japan wants to deepen cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan in extensive areas including economy.

The prime minister also mentioned the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chang, who is the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, the world's leading semiconductor contract manufacturer, showed expectations for the reinforcement of Japan-Taiwan relations.

