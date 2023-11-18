Japanese, Australian Leaders Reaffirm Close Partnership

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, reaffirmed their countries' partnership when they met in San Francisco on Friday.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in the U.S. city, they agreed to closely cooperate on issues facing the Indo-Pacific region, based on the outcomes of their respective meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping held earlier this month.

Kishida said that it is getting more and more important for Japan and Australia, which are at the core of cooperation among like-minded countries toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, to closely communicate with each other about strategic issues in the region.

The two leaders exchanged their opinions on the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the military conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues.

They also confirmed that Japan and Australia will continue to support Pacific island countries.

