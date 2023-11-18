Kishida Proposes Japan-S. Korea Hydrogen Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday proposed that his country and South Korea join forces to build a supply network for hydrogen and ammonia, which are regarded as next-generation energy sources.

Kishida made the proposal when he delivered a speech during a discussion event at Stanford University in California, which was also joined by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

It is unusual for the leaders of Japan and South Korea to attend such an event together. They may have tried to highlight the improvement in the relationship between their countries, pundits said.

"Japan and South Korea have great potential to promote the use of hydrogen and ammonia in a wide range of fields, including electricity, transportation and industry," Kishida said.

Cooperation in the field of science and technology will symbolize changing Japan-South Korea relations, he also said.

