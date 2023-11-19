Kishida Focuses on Diplomacy amid Poor Public Support Rates

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, plagued by slumping public support rates for his cabinet, highlighted the diplomatic achievements he made during his visit to San Francisco to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum through Friday.

Showing off his contribution to the discussions at the APEC summit, the prime minister expressed his eagerness to continue "Kishida diplomacy."

As the foundation of the Kishida administration has been shaken by policy unpopularity and scandals involving senior government officials, he is expected to keep facing tough times, including during parliamentary deliberations on a supplementary government budget from Monday.

"I claimed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would undermine sustainable development, and this was included in the chair's statement," Kishida said at a press conference in San Francisco on Friday after the summit.

The prime minister also said that he underlined the need to ensure a fair investment environment and improve the environment for using artificial intelligence, and that these ideas were reflected in an APEC-related document.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]