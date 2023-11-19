Criminal Complaint Filed against LDP Factions over Political Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A criminal complaint has been submitted on suspicion that political organizations of five factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party did not record a total of about 40-million-yen worth of income from fundraising parties in political funds reports, according to informed sources.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad is proceeding with voluntary interviews with clerical staff of the organizations, the sources said Saturday.

The political funds control law obliges political organizations to list in their political funds reports the names of individuals and organizations that offered more than 200,000 yen at one party.

Hiroshi Kamiwaki, professor at Kobe Gakuin University, filed the complaint with the prosecutors office against the five organizations' chief accountants and others on suspicion of violating the law.

According to the complaint, the five organizations are suspected of failing to list the names of organizations that paid more than 200,000 yen each at parties respectively hosted by the five organizations in the four years through 2021, with the unlisted income seen totaling some 40 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]