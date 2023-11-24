Children's Anorexia Remained Serious Issue 3 Yrs into Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of children in Japan diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder, remained high in the third year after the outbreak of COVID-19, a survey by a government-linked institute has found.

Anorexia nervosa is a disorder in which people have abnormally low body weight as a result of excessive dieting or vomiting after consuming food. People suffering from the condition face risks of it affecting their everyday life.

The number of anorexia nervosa cases among children spiked some 50 pct in fiscal 2020, when the novel coronavirus crisis began, from fiscal 2019. Cases in fiscal 2022 were 40 pct higher than the level in fiscal 2019, before the pandemic, according to the survey by the National Center for Child Health and Development.

The government downgraded COVID-19 to Category V, which also includes seasonal influenza, under the infectious disease control law in May this year, and novel coronavirus-related movement restrictions have been lifted.

Still, it is unclear when the physical and mental impacts of the prolonged pandemic will let up. The center continues to call for careful consideration to be given to children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]