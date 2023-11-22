Palestinian, Israeli in Japan Seek Peace amid Gaza Fighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Kyoto, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--As fighting between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant group Hamas intensifies in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian and Israeli people living in Japan are wishing for peace from their respective standpoints while thinking of their families back home.

Jubran Ahmad, 28, a Palestinian graduate student of architecture studying in Tokyo, said he hopes that the Israeli forces will stop their attacks as soon as possible.

"I want a world where both Palestinians and Israelis can live with dignity," Ahmad said in Japanese.

"People killed are not just numbers," he said, complaining about media reports that tend to focus on casualty numbers. "Each and every person who died had a family, and those left behind will live in pain forever."

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Israeli researcher at Kyoto University voiced concern about the plight of her compatriots suffering from the conflict.

