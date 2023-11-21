Japan's Local Govts Grappling with Bear Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are struggling to deal with damage caused by bears, with human casualties already reaching a record high this fiscal year.

The poor growth of beechnuts, which bears feed on, is believed to be the primary cause behind the surge in the number of people killed or injured by bears, and the issue is also due to an increase in abandoned farmland reflecting population declines, making fundamental solutions difficult.

Meanwhile, some local governments have faced criticisms for exterminating bears. The governors of prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern region, which accounted for a majority of the casualties, have pressed the central government for measures to address the problem.

According to an Environment Ministry preliminary report, 180 people died or suffered injuries in bear attacks between April and October, or the first seven months of fiscal 2023, already hitting a record high on a fiscal year basis. The previous high was 158 in fiscal 2020.

In addition to the scarcity of beechnuts, "there has been an increase in bears' habitats due to a fall in land use by humans due to depopulation," a ministry official said.

