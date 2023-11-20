Yemeni Armed Group Seizes Nippon Yusen-Operated Ship in Red Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Jerusalem, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Israeli prime minister's office and the Israeli military said Sunday that a cargo ship was seized in the southern part of the Red Sea.

The Japanese transport ministry said that the country's Nippon Yusen K.K. informed the ministry that the Galaxy Leader car carrier, owned by a British firm and chartered by Nippon Yusen, is believed to have been seized in the Red Sea. No Japanese were on board.

According to the Israeli announcement, there were 25 sailors from various countries, including Ukraine and the Philippines, on board the cargo ship. No Israelis were included. The cargo ship was sailing from Turkey to India.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that the Houthis, an armed group in Yemen that opposes the Israelis, seized the cargo ship under Iranian guidance. The office said it condemns the Iranian attack on an international ship.

The pro-Iranian Houthi group declared that it would continue its attacks against Israel after the start of the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The group has repeatedly attacked Israel with missiles and drones.

