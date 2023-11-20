Japan to Expand Workers' Accident Compensation for Freelancers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry plans to expand the scope of freelance workers eligible for workers' accident compensation insurance to cover all industries in principle.

A subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council, which advises the labor minister, held a meeting to discuss the plan Monday.

The measure, which the ministry hopes to implement by autumn next year, is aimed at creating an environment in which freelancers can work with a sense of security amid the diversification of working styles.

Workers' accident compensation insurance is a national scheme in which corporate employees can receive benefits if they are involved in accidents during work or while commuting. Insurance premiums are paid by employers.

The scheme has a special system allowing small business operators and freelancers in some industries to enroll if they pay premiums.

