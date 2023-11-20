Japan Diet Enacts Bill to Abolish Quarterly Corporate Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Monday enacted a bill to revise the financial instruments and exchange law, including scrapping quarterly corporate reports and promoting financial education.

Under the revised law, public companies will no longer be required to submit quarterly reports for the first and third quarters, but will be only required to submit earnings summaries from next April.

Meanwhile, a new public-private organization will be established to promote financial education as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s target of doubling household asset-based income.

The launch of the new organization comes as Japan’s Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax exemption scheme for small-lot investments is scheduled to be expanded in January to encourage more people to invest their money.

Also on Monday, the Diet approved a revised law on the book entry of corporate bonds and shares to allow startups to shorten their listing schedules.

