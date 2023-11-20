SoftBank's Fixed-Line Phone Services Disrupted Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp.'s fixed-line phone services were temporarily disrupted in Japan again on Monday after a service outage over the weekend.

The telecommunications carrier said that Monday's trouble, which began around 8:30 a.m., is believed to have affected about 74,000 corporate customers and other users of "Otoku Line" and "Otoku Hikari Denwa" services in parts of eastern Japan. The services were fully restored at 12:01 p.m.

The disruption was caused by a problem with telecommunications equipment.

While users were able to make outgoing calls, including emergency calls, many had trouble receiving incoming calls, according to SoftBank.

The company apologized for the inconvenience.

