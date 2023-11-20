Japan Denounces Houthis' Seizure of Nippon Yusen-Operated Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday voiced strong condemnation of Yemeni Houthi rebels' seizure of a car carrier operated by Nippon Yusen K.K. in the southern part of the Red Sea.

"We strongly condemn" the ship seizure, the top government spokesman said at a press conference, adding that the Japanese government is working with countries including Israel in urging the pro-Iranian militant group to release the vessel and its crew members soon.

"We will respond as needed in cooperation with countries concerned, based on developments in the situation," Matsuno said. No Japanese are on board the cargo vessel, he said.

Nippon Yusen on Monday set up a task force to deal with the incident, stepping up efforts to gather information, including on the safety of the 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader car carrier, which is owned by a British company.

A public relations official of Nippon Yusen said it was informed by the owner company Sunday night that the Galaxy Leader was seized while heading for India.

