Azabudai Hills Unveiled to Press Ahead of Friday Opening

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Mori Building Co. on Monday unveiled to the press Azabudai Hills, a large-scale complex including Japan's new tallest skyscraper that will be opened on Friday in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

The complex features 330-meter Mori JP Tower and a 6,000-square-meter open space at its center.

It took about 35 years to build the complex, after the developer formed a council with land owners of the area.

The complex's three skyscrapers contain apartments, offices, shops, a luxury hotel and a clinic. Greenery accounts for about 30 pct, or 24,000 square meters, of the site's total area.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Mori Building opened Roppongi Hills in 2003 and Toranomon Hills in 2014.

