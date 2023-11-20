Japan to Ban Use, Possession of Cannabis-Like Compound HHCH

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to ban the possession and use of hexahydrocannabihexol, or HHCH, a cannabis-like synthetic compound, except for medical purposes, health minister Keizo Takemi said Monday.

The move comes after some people who ate gummy candies possibly containing substances derived from cannabis complained recently about health problems. HHCH was detected in a gummy candy sold at a shop in Tokyo, according to the health ministry.

The ministry plans to add HHCH to the list of drugs whose production, sale, possession and use are prohibited except for medical purposes as early as Wednesday, Takemi said at a press conference. The ban is expected to take effect as early as Dec. 2.

"We'll warn the public against consuming so-called cannabis gummies because they are dangerous," Takemi said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]