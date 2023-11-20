Japan Finance Chief Seeks Support for Extra Budget Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki called for cooperation to have the government's fiscal 2023 supplementary budget bill enacted as soon as possible, in a speech to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Suzuki stressed that it is necessary to accelerate efforts under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "new capitalism" initiative for a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution by enacting the supplementary budget, which will finance the government's new economic policy package.

"We need to create a strong cycle of consumption and investment through structural wage increases to overcome inflation and aggressive measures to expand investment," the finance minister said.

While the Japanese economy has been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, people's daily lives have been negatively affected by rising prices, Suzuki said.

Measures to improve Japan's supply capabilities and to return the benefits of economic growth to the people are important in tackling the current situation, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]