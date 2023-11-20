Kishida Indicates Plan to Allow Ride-Sharing Services Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated that the government plans to give a green light to ride-sharing services early, during a question-and-answer session in the House of Representatives on Monday.

"We will aim to draw up a policy direction (on such services) by the end of the year and swiftly implement it where possible," Kishida said, in response to a question from an opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) lawmaker.

On the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, the prime minister said no further increase in construction cost for its venue is expected, after the projected figure was raised to 235 billion yen recently.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]