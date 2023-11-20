Kishida Touts Tax Cut Plan at Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touted his plans to reduce income and residential taxes next year during parliamentary discussions on Monday on the government's supplementary budget proposal.

"From the perspective of the public, it is a return in the sense that taxes paid during the COVID-19 pandemic will be returned," Kishida said of the tax cuts at a meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The parliament started its discussions Monday on the 13-trillion-yen extra budget proposal to finance the government's economic package.

On proposed ride-sharing services, Kishida said, "We'll draw up a policy direction by the end of the year and swiftly implement it where possible."

Kishida said that the government expects no further increase in venue construction costs over the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, after the projected figure was recently raised to 235 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]