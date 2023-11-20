Goldman Sachs Japan President Mochida to Retire This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Masanori Mochida, president of Goldman Sachs Japan Co., plans to retire at the end of this year after over 22 years of leading the U.S. investment bank's Japanese unit, company officials said Monday.

His successor has yet to be determined, according to a public relations official at Goldman Sachs Japan.

Mochida joined Goldman Sachs in 1985 after working for Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, a predecessor of the current Mizuho Bank, and became president of Goldman Sachs Japan in July 2001. He was involved in Goldman's investment in preferred shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. in 2003.

