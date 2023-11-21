90 Pct of Children of Jehovah's Witnesses Followers Whipped: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--About 90 pct of children of followers of the Jehovah's Witnesses religious organization have been whipped by their parents, a survey has found.

The survey, conducted by a group of lawyers who support victims of the cult, also found that some 80 pct of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers had carried a card indicating the holder's intention to refuse blood transfusions.

The lawyers' group released the results of the survey on Monday.

The survey was conducted online in May and June this year and received responses from 581 children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in 46 of Japan's 47 prefectures, excluding Wakayama.

The group analyzed the responses of 560 of the respondents, who said they became involved in the cult's activities before the age of 18.

