N. Korea Notifies Japan of Imminent Satellite Launch

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has notified Japan that it will launch what it calls a satellite between Wednesday and Nov. 30, the Japan Coast Guard said early Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant government agencies to collect and analyze information, provide information to the public appropriately and work with the United States and South Korea to strongly urge them to stop the launch.

The launch "would be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions if ballistic missile technology is used, even if the purpose is to launch a satellite," Kishida told reporters.

Japan suspects that North Korea intends to fire a long-range ballistic missile in the operation.

Kishida said that the launch is "greatly related to the safety of the people."

