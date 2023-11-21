Kishida Calls Last Week's Summit with Xi Great Achievement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco last week was a "great achievement" amid soured bilateral relations over Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water from a crippled nuclear plant into the sea.

The summit was a "great achievement in that we confirmed our stance of accumulating dialogue," Kishida said at a House of Representatives committee meeting.

Regarding a conference on Ukraine's economic reconstruction to be held in Tokyo on Feb. 19, the prime minister said that he will emphasize Japan's public-private initiative for Ukraine's reconstruction.

On the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, Kishida said that global interactions are important at a time when countries are said to be turning inward.

