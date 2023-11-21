Fewer Japanese Firms Planning to Expand in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Fewer Japanese companies are willing to expand operations in China than before as the Chinese market is shrinking amid an economic slowdown, a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization showed Tuesday.

The proportion of Japanese firms planning to expand in China in one or two years hit a record low of 27.7 pct since comparable data became available in 2007, down from 48.7 pct in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey.

The survey showed that companies planning to scale back operations in China cited falling production at clients and increased risk awareness as reasons.

Still, only 0.7 pct of respondent Japanese companies said that they will withdraw from China or transfer operations elsewhere, according to the survey.

"The Chinese market remains important to Japan," JETRO Chairman Norihiko Ishiguro told a news conference. "We can see (Japanese companies) trying to patiently continue operations."

