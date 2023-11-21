Japan Health Ministry Panel OKs Ban on Cannabis-Like HHCH

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's health ministry approved Tuesday a plan to prohibit the possession, use and distribution of synthetic compound hexahydrocannabihexol, or HHCH, which resembles cannabis' psychoactive ingredient.

The ban will take effect on Dec. 2 after the compound is designated as a controlled substance on Wednesday. Violators of the ban under the pharmaceutical and medical device law can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined up to 3 million yen.

The move comes after many people who ate gummy candies, called "cannabis gummies," complained of medical problems such as vomiting. The ministry's narcotics control department has detected HHCH in gummies sold at an outlet in Tokyo.

The ministry is now considering a blanket prohibition of similar substances, people familiar with the matter said.

HHCH resembles tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]