North Korea Launches Satellite

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile that it claims to be a satellite southward Tuesday that apparently flew over Okinawa Prefecture in Japan's southwest, Japanese officials said.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency temporarily issued a J-Alert emergency warning calling for Okinawa residents to evacuate.

The projectile is believed to have flown over Okinawa and into the Pacific Ocean, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

There have been no reports of damage to Japanese ships, Defense Ministry officials said.

South Korea's military said that North Korea fired a military reconnaissance satellite from Tongchang-ri in its northwest at around 10:43 p.m. local time.

