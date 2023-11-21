Ex-SDF Member Gonoi Makes BBC's 100 Women List

Newsfrom Japan

London, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Self-Defense Forces member Rina Gonoi, who went public about the sexual harassment she experienced during her service, made British broadcaster BBC's list of the world's 100 influential women of the year released Tuesday.

Gonoi "launched a public campaign calling for accountability, a tough task in a male-dominated society where sexual abuse survivors face a fierce backlash if they speak out," the BBC said in a release, explaining that her case pushed the SDF "to conduct an internal investigation, which led to more than 100 other complaints of harassment."

Among other women in the list are former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, who advocates for support for girls' education, and a doctor who works at a hospital in Gaza.

