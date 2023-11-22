4 Youths Nabbed for Unauthorized Cough Medicine Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested four people aged 16-22 for allegedly selling over-the-counter cough medicines to multiple people without permission.

The arrests came amid a rise in the number of cases in Japan of young people overdosing on OTC drugs, such as cold pills and cough medicines.

In particular, an area called Toyoko in the Kabukicho entertainment district in the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward is seeing a surge in minors taken to hospital for overdosing on OTC drugs. The Toyoko area, located next to Toho Cinemas Ltd.'s cinema complex in Kabukicho, has become a place where youths having nowhere else to go gather, with some of such people having fallen victim to crimes.

The four, including Hiromu Takahashi, a 21-year-old resident of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, and a 17-year-old high school boy from the central Japan prefecture of Gifu, were arrested on suspicion of selling OTC cough medicines to people in Shinjuku Ward without permission between July and September in violation of the pharmaceutical and medical device law.

According to the MPD, the suspects sold a 40-pill cough drug product priced around 2,400 yen at drugstores to people gathering to Toyoko for around 1,000 yen. The police suspect that some of the drugs may have been stolen from shops.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]