N. Korea Says Satellite Launch Successful

Seoul, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's state media said Wednesday that Tuesday's launch of a rocket mounted with a military reconnaissance satellite had ended in success.

Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency also said that the satellite had accurately entered orbit around Earth.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the rocket launch, congratulating those involved in the event, the KCNA said.

The North Korean body responsible for Tuesday's launch said that it will submit to a plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea expected to be held at the year-end a plan to launch more satellites into space to secure reconnaissance capabilities against South Korea and other relevant regions.

According to the KCNA, the rocket was fired from Tongchang-ri in the northwestern part of the country at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, following a preset flight route. The satellite entered orbit at 10:54 p.m., the state-run media said.

