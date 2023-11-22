U.S. Slams N. Korea over Satellite Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government released a statement Tuesday strongly condemning North Korea for launching a projectile which the Asian country claims to be a satellite.

"The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies," the statement from Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the U.S. National Security Council, said, using the official name of South Korea.

Watson pointed out that the launch on Tuesday used intercontinental ballistic missile technology and was "a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."

The launch "raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond," Watson added.

The spokesperson demanded that Pyongyang immediately cease provocative actions, and urged all countries to condemn the launch and call on North Korea to "come to the table for serious negotiations."

