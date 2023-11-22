Japan Scrambling for N. Korean Launch Intel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is scrambling to gather and analyze information Wednesday over North Korea's launch of a projectile carrying what it calls a military reconnaissance satellite the previous day.

No satellite-like object from the projectile has been confirmed to be in orbit around Earth. The government is examining whether the launch was a failure or a success, as well as monitoring further developments in North Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea announced that Tuesday's launch of the military reconnaissance satellite ended in success.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that Japan has not confirmed the object has entered orbit.

"The Defense Ministry is analyzing the details," he said. "It will take considerable time as there is a need for both comprehensive and specialized analyses."

