Student Trying to Save Struggling Northeastern Japan Railway

Kakuda, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A 19-year-old university student is taking on the challenge of saving a railway in northeastern Japan facing the possibility of being closed down due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and natural disasters.

Daiki Kurosu, a freshman at Fukushima College, serves as head of a group formed in late October in the city of Kakuda, Miyagi Prefecture, with an aim to turn around the dire financial situation for the Abukuma Express Line of Abukuma Express Ltd., a public-private, or third-sector, company.

"I hope the group will offer a place where people can freely discuss how to boost passengers," Kurosu, a Kakuda resident, said.

The 54.9-kilometer-long Abukuma Express Line, which connects Tsukinoki Station in the Miyagi town of Shibata and Fukushima Station in the city of Fukushima, the capital of the namesake prefecture adjacent to Miyagi, has been running operating losses since 1999.

Making matters worse, tracks of the line were damaged by powerful Typhoon Hagibis in 2019. Services restarted the following year, but were halted again in 2021 due to events such as an earthquake that occurred off Fukushima Prefecture in February that year, resulting in a further financial deterioration.

