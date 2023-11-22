Japan PM Kishida Seeks LDP Explanations on Fund Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he has instructed his Liberal Democratic Party to give adequate explanations about a recently emerged political fund scandal at the ruling party.

"I've instructed Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi to ensure that explanations are given swiftly and appropriately," Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Political organizations of five LDP factions, including those led by Kishida and Motegi, were recently found to have failed to record a total of about 40 million yen in income from fundraising parties in political funds reports. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is questioning organization officials on a voluntary basis.

Kishida said the party will work hard to resolve any suspicions about its finances.

He said he received about a year ago a report that his faction's political funds reports in question had been corrected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]