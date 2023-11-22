Komeito Leader Arrives in China for 2-Day Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, landed in Beijing on Wednesday for a two-day trip to China.

As he carried with him a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yamaguchi is hoping to meet with members of China's top leadership team, including Xi, during his visit.

"This year marks the 45th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China," Yamaguchi told reporters after arriving in Beijing. "I want to promote party diplomacy following the recent Japan-China summit meeting." Kishida and Xi met in San Francisco last week.

It is Yamaguchi's first visit to China since August 2019, and the seventh since he became Komeito chief in 2009.

Through the trip, Yamaguchi aims to lay the groundwork for realizing mutual visits between the two Asian nations' leaders by creating momentum for bilateral dialogue, including pushing for the resumption of an exchange council of Japan's ruling parties and the Chinese Communist Party.

