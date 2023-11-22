Toshiba Shareholders OK Stock Delisting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday approved steps necessary for the company's stock delisting.

With the approval, Toshiba will go private on Dec. 20, bringing an end to its 74-year history as a publicly traded firm.

"By creating a stable shareholder system, we hope to dazzle the world once again with our innovative technologies," Toshiba President Taro Shimada said, voicing confidence that the company will be able to achieve this goal.

Some shareholders asked questions about future management plans, while others expressed hopes for stock relisting, saying the delisting is "very regrettable."

Responding to calls from shareholders for the company to continue supporting its engineers after the stock delisting, Shimada said, "I will endeavor to do so."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]